SpaceX has been launching and landing rockets successfully for half a decade now, but its famed Falcon 9 is just a stepping stone in its grand plans. Elon Musk’s company wants to make deep space travel to the Moon and beyond more economical, and that will require rockets far larger and more powerful than the company’s own Falcon Heavy. That role will be filled by the SpaceX Starship, and the company took just a small step closer to that end goal with the successful test of what will eventually be the Super Heavy booster.