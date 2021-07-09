Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Jackson, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OGLALA LAKOTA...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND WESTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 716 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kyle, or 28 miles northwest of Martin, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Snake Butte around 730 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Yellow Bear Canyon, Allen, Swett, Martin, LaCreek North Housing and Sunrise Housing. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH