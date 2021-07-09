Cancel
Bourbon County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Clark, Nicholas by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Nicholas STRONG THUNDERSTORMS EAST OF LEXINGTON At 913 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms from 7 miles southeast of Cynthiana to near Paris to 6 miles north of Winchester. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Paris, Carlisle, Millersburg, North Middletown, Blacks Crossroads, Renick, Stony Point, Moorefield, Clintonville, and Currentsville. If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Avoid landline phones.

alerts.weather.gov

