Essex County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Essex by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Any wind damage, please report to local law enforcement and stay away from any downed powerlines. Also, please report damage to www.weather.gov/btv/stormreport Target Area: Essex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR ESSEX COUNTY At 912 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. Huberts, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Moriah, Elizabethtown, Keene, Minerva, Newcomb, Port Henry, Mount Marcy, Schroon Lake, Keene Valley, Lewis, North Hudson, Olmstedville, Schroon Falls, Grass Island, Mount Van Hoevenberg, Mineville, Chilson, Moriah Center, New Russia and Vanderwhacker Mountain. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

