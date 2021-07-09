Cancel
Redistircting committee sets public hearings

Andover Townsman
 12 days ago

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting will host 12 in-person public hearings – including two in southern West Virginia – and three virtual public hearing around the states, with each taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tamarack will the the site of an Aug. 3 public hearing, and Summersville...

www.register-herald.com

