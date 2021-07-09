Redistircting committee sets public hearings

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of New Castle, Pennsylvania, will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. in the Council Chambers, City Building, 230 North Jefferson Street, New Castle, PA 16101, for the purpose of hearing public comments on Council Bill 2021-14 - Amending and supplementing Part Thirteen - Planning and Zoning Code, ARTICLE 1322 - Definitions - Drug and Alcohol Counseling Centers; ARTICLE 1329 - District Regulations, Section 1329.04 District Regulations, Table 1329.04a Permitted Uses, Conditional Uses and Special Exceptions for Each Zoning District, R-3 High Density Residential District, Conditional Uses, C-1 General Business District, Conditional Uses, and C-2 Central Business District, Conditional Uses; ARTICLE 1329.06 - Guideline and Criteria for Conditional Uses and Special Exceptions, Subsection (ff) Drug and Alcohol Counseling Center, of the Codified Ordinances of the City of New Castle, Pa. A copy of the Ordinance, in its entirety, is on file in the City Clerk's Office, City Building, 230 North Jefferson Street, New Castle, PA, and may be examined during regular office hours.
