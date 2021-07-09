Willard Hotel ready for next life in retail, apartments

The skylight surprised Lori and Jeremy Haun.

When the couple started inspecting a building they bought at 905 S. Main St., they discovered that a large skylight, positioned over a stairway and landing leading to six rooms, had been covered up.

“When we uncovered that, we had to make sure to keep it,” Jeremy Haun said.

The skylight now illuminates that stairway and landing with natural light, offering a bright hallway for apartment tenants who have moved in since opening in April. The stairway still features the original wood that guests of the Willard Hotel saw when the building was in its infancy.

Now more than 120 years old, the building is set to be a bright light that shines on downtown revitalization efforts. Tenants have already snatched up the building’s six one-bedroom apartments, and two storefront areas will be ready for tenants in a matter of days.

It’s a stark change from a building that, only a few years ago, appeared tired and run-down. and it is part of a movement to extend the revitalization of downtown farther south on Main Street.

“We constantly drove by these buildings for years, and I think we got into the habit of saying that someone needs to do something and make them beautiful again,” Jeremy Haun said. “We realized we are that somebody.”

The original stairway from the Willard Hotel building era features a large original skylight.

Building up

The Willard Hotel is one of Joplin’s oldest hotels. Composed of two buildings, it held about 20 sleeping rooms that were used by new arrivals to Joplin around 1900.

Located close to the old Missouri Pacific Railroad depot, it was a perfect place for travelers to stop.

As the years went by, that use largely remained the same, Lori Haun said. The upper floor became a single hall with several rooms and a common bathroom.

“It was quite different than a modern hotel,” she said. “There were the rooms, and the bathroom down the hall, and people would rent however many rooms they needed based on the group and their wallet. The downstairs hadn’t been used in decades.”

In 2011, the hotel and several others in the area of Eighth and Main streets were placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Hauns bought the building in 2016. It had been listed for sale at $75,000, according to Globe files.

Lori and Jeremy Haun show off renovations being made in a shopping space at the former Willard Hotel building at 905 S. Main St. in Joplin. The couple have more renovations in the works and planned in that part of town. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

But work didn’t start immediately. The Hauns worked for about three years applying, and waiting, for tax credits that helped offset their investment.

The couple hired Neal Group Construction and Restoration to lead renovation efforts. Construction began in early 2020, before the pandemic took hold. All the work over the previous three years helped the Hauns keep pace and keep going through a time of uncertainty, they said.

With construction set to finish in a few days, the building’s 9,900 square feet will house four smaller storefronts, two facing Main Street and two at the back. A kitchenette and back patio can be accessed by all the properties, including the six apartments.

The two in the front are for retail, while the two in the back could be more passive, such as a yoga studio, consulting business or other office-based venture.

“I work with a lot of business owners who have a specific budget in mind,” Lori Haun said. “A lot of times they are starting out new, and have no idea what their cash flow will be. So our idea was to get them into a smaller space for less money.”

The back patio area, accessible to all tenants of the renovated Willard Hotel building, sports stairs leading up to living spaces on the upper level. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Developing downtown

The Willard Hotel is not the end of the Hauns’ plans for the 900 block. Next door is the Muir Building, with a similar arrangement. The plan is to open more retail on the bottom floor and larger, two-bedroom apartments above. They are on track to finish that next year.

They also own a building in the 800 block that houses Hurley’s Heroes Comics and Games and Rayzor’s Edge Tactical on the ground floor, and apartments above.

And others are building around them. Lori Haun said a new coffee shop will be open soon near the Willard, and a gym nearby will soon be completed.

The efforts represent Lori Haun practicing what she preaches as the director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, the group that currently runs Third Thursday and works on revitalization efforts. Despite that stretch of Joplin having a sketchy history — including being considered as blighted about 30 years ago — the Hauns said activity helps bring more activity.

“Why not pick the ugliest building on the block?” Jeremy Haun said. “When people see someone step in and revitalize a real eyesore, it’s a lot easier for them to put in time and money themselves. If that building can look that good, any building can.”

The couple has already received an award for the building’s renovation. The city’s Historic Preservation Commission presented them the Jeff and Carolina Neal Award for revitalizing the building along a commercial corridor.

Apartments occupy the upper level of the renovated Willard Building, and shopping space is located in the lower level. Globe | Roger Nomer

The renovation wouldn’t have happened without the tax credits, Lori Haun said. Those credits will provide reimbursements that will lower their cost for their renovations from about $100 a square foot to about $75.

And their work helps keep alive a designation that might have been threatened with more building losses. Two buildings across the street have been destroyed over the last decade.

“This is a risk, but it is also about loving your city and seeing what you want your city to be,” Jeremy Haun said. “A rich history came long before all this, and we want to preserve that. It was important for us to save these buildings.”