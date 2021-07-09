Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Race to space: Billionaires ready for Borderland blastoffs

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 11 days ago
KVIA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMIvA_0araUzAv00

SPACEPORT AMERICA, New Mexico — Two billionaires are putting everything on the line this month to ride their own rockets into space from the Borderland.

It’s intended to be a flashy confidence boost for customers seeking their own short joyrides.

The lucrative, high-stakes chase for space tourists will unfold on the fringes of space — 55 miles to 66 miles up, pitting Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson against the world’s richest man, Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos.

Branson is due to take off Sunday from southern New Mexico's Spaceport America, launching with two pilots and three other employees aboard a rocket plane carried aloft by a double-fuselage aircraft.

Bezos departs nine days later from Van Horn in west Texas, blasting off in a fully automated capsule with three guests: his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer who’s waited six decades for a shot at space and the winner of a $28 million charity auction.

Branson’s flight will be longer, but Bezos’ will be higher.

Branson’s craft has more windows, but Bezos’ windows are bigger.

Branson’s piloted plane has already flown to space three times. Bezos’ has five times as many test flights, though none with people on board.

Either way, they’re shooting for sky-high bragging rights as the first person to fly his own rocket to space and experience three to four minutes of weightlessness.

Branson, who turns 71 in another week, considers it “very important” to try it out before allowing space tourists on board. He insists he’s not apprehensive; this is the thrill-seeking adventurer who’s kite-surfed across the English Channel and attempted to circle the world in a hot air balloon.

“As a child, I wanted to go to space. When that did not look likely for my generation, I registered the name Virgin Galactic with the notion of creating a company that could make it happen,” Branson wrote in a blog this week. Seventeen years after founding Virgin Galactic, he’s on the cusp of experiencing space for himself.

“It’s amazing where an idea can lead you, no matter how far-fetched it may seem at first.”

Bezos, 57, who stepped down Monday as Amazon’s CEO, announced in early June that he’d be on his New Shepard rocket’s first passenger flight, choosing the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing.

He too had childhood dreams of traveling to space, Bezos said via Instagram. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

Branson was supposed to fly later this year on the second of three more test flights planned by Virgin Galactic before flying ticket holders next year. But late last week, he leapfrogged ahead.

He insists he’s not trying to beat Bezos and that it’s not a race. Yet his announcement came just hours after Bezos revealed he’d be joined in space by Wally Funk, one of the last surviving members of the so-called Mercury 13. The 13 female pilots never made it to space despite passing the same tests in the early 1960s as NASA’s original, all-male Mercury 7 astronauts.

Bezos hasn’t commented publicly on Branson’s upcoming flight.

But some at Blue Origin already are nitpicking the fact that their capsule surpasses the designated Karman line of space 62 miles up, while Virgin Galactic’s peak altitude is 55 miles. International aeronautic and astronautic federations in Europe recognize the Karman line as the official boundary between the upper atmosphere and space, while NASA, the Air Force, the Federal Aviation Administration and some astrophysicists accept a minimum altitude of 50 miles.

Blue Origin's flights last 10 minutes by the time the capsule parachutes onto the desert floor. Virgin Galactic's last around 14 to 17 minutes from the time the space plane drops from the mothership and fires its rocket motor for a steep climb until it glides to a runway landing.

SpaceX’s Elon Musk doesn't do quick up-and-down hops to the edge of space. His capsules go all the way to orbit, and he’s shooting for Mars.

“There is a big difference between reaching space and reaching orbit,” Musk said.

Musk already has carried 10 astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, and his company’s first private spaceflight is coming up in September for another billionaire who's purchased a three-day, globe-circling ride.

Regardless of how high they fly, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin already are referring to their prospective clients as “astronauts.” More than 600 have reserved seats with Virgin Galactic at $250,000. Blue Origin expects to announce prices and open ticket sales once Bezos flies.

Phil McAlister, NASA’s commercial spaceflight director, considers it a space renaissance, especially as the space station gets set to welcome a string of paying visitors, beginning with a Russian actress and movie producer in October, a pair of Japanese in December and a SpaceX-delivered crew of businessmen in January.

“The way I see it is the more, the better, right?” McAlister said. “More, better.”

This is precisely the future NASA wanted once the shuttles retired and private companies took over space station ferry flights. Atlantis blasted off on the last shuttle flight 10 years ago Thursday.

NASA's final shuttle commander, Chris Ferguson, who now works for Boeing on its Starliner crew capsule, is impressed that Branson and Bezos are launching ahead of customers.

"That’s one surefire way to show confidence in your product is to get on it,” Ferguson said. “I’m sure that this was not a decision made lightly. I wish them both well. I think it’s great.

The post Race to space: Billionaires ready for Borderland blastoffs appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buzz Aldrin
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Wally Funk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Other Space#Race To Space#Kvia Spaceport America#Blue Origin#Mercury#The Air Force#Russian#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Instagram
Related
Aerospace & DefenseThe Verge

Watch Jeff Bezos get launched into space

Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, is flying to space Tuesday morning on his company’s suborbital rocket. He’s riding with a motley crew of three other passengers: his brother Mark, 82-year-old aviation icon Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch high school grad Oliver Daemen. The mission, called NS-16, will...
Van Horn, TXStreetInsider.com

Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, carries out inaugural space voyage

FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and CEO of Amazon, speaks about the future plans of Blue Origin during an address to attendees at Access Intelligence's SATELLITE 2017 conference in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Crashed 8%

It's official. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) has competition in the space tourism space. At 9:12 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, rival space tourism provider Blue Origin launched its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft on its first crewed mission. Seven minutes later, the spacecraft's booster landed back on Earth, cushioned by its retrorockets. Three...
Aerospace & DefenseNBC Philadelphia

Jeff Bezos Reaches Space on Blue Origin's First Crewed Launch

VAN HORN, Texas — Jeff Bezos is the world's most wealthy person, and now the first to hold that title while not on the Earth. Blue Origin launched him into spaceflight history on Tuesday, with Bezos riding his company's first crewed New Shepard rocket, alongside both the oldest and youngest people to ever have flown in space.
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

Richard Branson congratulates Jeff Bezos on spaceflight

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson praised Jeff Bezos and the rest of Blue Origin's passengers Tuesday after they successfully completed the company’s first crewed flight to space. Bezos and his crewmates touched down in the West Texas desert at the end of the more than 10-minute flight on Blue Origin’s New...
Van Horn, TXfuturetravelexperience.com

Blue Origin successfully completes first human spaceflight

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ private spaceflight company Blue Origin has successfully performed its first ever human flight on its New Shepard vehicle. The spacecraft lifted off at 14:12 BST (09:12 EDT) from a private launch site near Van Horn, Texas. The founder of Amazon was launched into space, accompanied by...
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

Why did Ashton Kutcher sell his ticket to fly into space?

Just a week ago, billionaire Richard Branson made history with his company Virgin Galactic by inaugurating the first tourist flight into space. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, are also in this race to travel outside the Earth, although there are many who already dream of being able to get on an aircraft of this type. Ashton Kutcher is one of them although, surprisingly, he has sold his ticket and has given up on it.
Aerospace & DefenseLSU Reveille

Opinion: 'Billionaire Space Race' is ego-driven, helps no one but the 1%

The Space Race of the 1960s saw the American and Soviet space programs repeatedly revolutionize technology in an attempt to prove their nation superior. Space travel was once about the public benefits of advancing technology. Without the Space Race we wouldn’t have cordless tools, satellite navigation, smoke detectors or water filters: simple inventions that would only be possible by pushing beyond the vail of what was once possible.
Aerospace & DefenseNY Daily News

Mental health experts call billionaire spacemen Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos ‘self-centered’ and ‘arrogant’

Their spacecrafts are reaching new heights; their egos are already out of this world. Masters of the business universe-turned-billionaire space travelers Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk have dedicated their vast resources and big brains to space exploration, which is “great,” according to seasoned rocket men including NASA chief Bill Nelson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy