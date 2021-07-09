Police: 79-year-old Worcester woman robbed at Union Station

WORCESTER — A 79-year-old Worcester woman was robbed in the middle of Union Station last month and the Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.

The woman was walking across the train station’s Grand Hall June 21 when she was approached by a man asking for change.

“He basically approached my mothers and asked her for some money. She of course, to help out someone in need, offered him a few dollars and he said, ‘I want the rest of it,” said Sam Rosario, the victim’s son.

Investigators released surveillance images Thursday that show the man attempting to walk with the woman, his arm around her back.

“He put his hands on her waist and said, ‘I’ll walk you to your car,’ and I think that’s what scared her the most,” Rosario said.

The man walked away with $43 from his mom’s purse, Rosario said. No one at the train station had any idea, including police officers who work out of a substation a few dozen yards away.

“There were actually officers on scene. They just didn’t see this and the male acted like he was helping her. He walked out and said, ‘Goodbye, mom’ to her. So the officers there didn’t think there was anything wrong,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said.

Rosario’s mother was not hurt but she’s nervous to ride on the train alone.

“It was $43. That’s what he took, so it’s not about the money. It’s more about, has he done this before? Can he do it to somebody else?” Rosario said.

“Anybody who is going to rob 80-year-old ladies is going to do a lot of other really bad things, so we’re looking to catch him as soon as possible,” Murtha said.

If you have information about this individual please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

