This is the most exciting Galaxy S21 FE leak so far

Samsung discovered the hard way last year that a $999 entry-level Galaxy S20 wasn’t going to be a best-seller. The phone was significantly more expensive than all its direct rivals, especially the iPhone 11 that was dominating sales at the time. Samsung promised to fix things and largely did it with a more affordable Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy S21 that followed was $200 cheaper from the get-go, and the phone is already getting some great discounts . It’s almost as if the 2021 Fan Edition version wouldn’t even matter that much this year. But a brand new Galaxy S21 FE specs leak is the best kind of leak for fans of the series looking to get their hands on an even cheaper S21 variant.

Today’s Top Deal







Price: $37.99

You Save: $2.00 (5%)

Buy Now

Most rumors claimed the S21 FE would launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 in August. But rumors changed tune abruptly a few weeks ago. New leaks said that Samsung might cancel the Galaxy S21 FE . Some cited the chip shortage; others said that Samsung had issues sourcing batteries for the S21 FE.

Samsung chose not to provide any clarity on its S21 FE launch plans. Reports that followed said the August Unpacked event would focus on foldable phones. The S21 FE would launch a few months after that.

Chinese regulator reveals key Galaxy S21 FE specs

These troubling rumors seemed to indicate that Samsung could always cancel the handset. The company did the same thing with the Note 21 earlier this year, citing the chip shortage.

But Chinese regulator TENAA published new documents for the Galaxy S21 FE indicating that the phone is real. The finding suggests Samsung still plans to launch the handset this year. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have moved forward with the regulatory approval process in China.

Samsung’s documentation lists several key Galaxy S21 FE specs. The phone features a 6.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. Samsung also provided images to the TENAA that indicate the handset will feature a triple-lens camera on the back. The selfie cam can’t be seen in the photos. Evan Blass posted on Twitter alleged S21 FE images and then deleted them. Those photos showed a Galaxy S21 with a hole-punch display.

The Galaxy S21 FE measures 155.7×74.5×7.9mm, making it slightly more compact than its predecessor. It supports 5G connectivity and offers users a dual-SIM slot. A 4,370 mAh battery will power the new FE handset, with Android 11 preloaded.

The TENAA documents do not cover all the Galaxy S21 FE hardware details. But other rumors have mentioned the expected specs for the affordable Galaxy S21 handset. We might be looking at an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 processor, 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, wireless charging, 45W fast wired charging, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Separately, an FCC listing revealed a few days ago that the Galaxy S21 FE will feature the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The documentation also mentioned the 45W wired charging support and said the phone will lack a headphone jack.

TENNA and FCC certifications aside, it’s unclear when the Galaxy S21 FE will launch. But Samsung might share more details about the phone soon.

Today’s Top Deal







Price: $37.99

You Save: $2.00 (5%)

Buy Now

The post This is the most exciting Galaxy S21 FE leak so far appeared first on BGR .