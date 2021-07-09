Tsunami hazard map: The Bay Area neighborhoods you should flee on foot
An interactive map from the California Geological Survey shows which Bay Area neighborhoods should be evacuated on foot when there’s risk of a tsunami. When zoomed out, the map appears to show the land of the Bay Area in green and the surrounding water in yellow. But zoom in, and you can see that some coastal areas of land are also in the yellow zone — and those are the areas at greatest risk of a tsunami after a large earthquake.www.eastbaytimes.com
