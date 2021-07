SILVIS, Ill. — It was two years ago this week when Adam Schenk recorded his last top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, a sixth-place finish at the John Deere Classic. At the same course where he accomplished that, Schenk put himself in position for maybe another top-10 showing. The Vincennes golfer birdied three of the final seven holes in a 4-under-par 67, forging a tie for 12th place after the first round at the John Deere Classic.