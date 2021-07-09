Cancel
Pokemon Sword/Shield hosting curry-themed Max Raid Battle event

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few moments ago, the latest Max Raid Battle event began in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. There’s a curry theme this time around. Koffing, Wobbuffet, Milcery, Gigantamax Charizard, and Gigantamax Copperajah may appear more frequently. Additionally, a Shiny Gigantamax Copperajah can show up if you’re lucky enough. Defeat a Pokemon in a Max Raid Battle and you’ll receive Bach’s Food Tin in Pokemon Sword or Bob’s Foot Tin in Pokemon Shield.

