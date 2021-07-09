Free vaccine clinic open to Lampasas community

AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic will be providing Lampasas County community members with free COVID-19 Vaccines, for both the first and second dose.

The clinic will be open weekly as long as supplies are available. Vaccines will be available for anyone over the age of 18, and require proof of ID and insurance. The vaccines will be administered by appointments, which can be made Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm by calling (512) 556-3621.

Anyone looking to get the second dose administered is asked to bring their vaccine card.