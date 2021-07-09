Unavowed footage

GameMill Entertainment, Ludosity, and Fair Play Labs today announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The fighting game will be arriving on Switch this fall. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will feature characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ren & Stimpy, and more. IGN has confirmed twenty levels (including Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants, and the Technodrome from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), single-player and multiplayer modes, support for local and online play with up to four players, unlockable moves fore very fight, and the ability to earn bonus content for an in-game gallery.
