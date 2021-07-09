Cancel
Unavowed footage

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, the urban fantasy adventure Unavowed was announced and released on Switch. Have a look at some footage in the video below. Unavowed is currently up on the Switch eShop. We have more details and a trailer here.

nintendoeverything.com

Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies footage

Just a couple of days ago, Ratalaika Games and Magenta Factory released the slice-of-life visual novel Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies on Switch. View some footage in the video below. Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies can be purchased digitally via the Switch eShop. Additional coverage with details and a trailer...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Heart of the Woods footage

This past, the fantasy yuri visual novel Heart of the Woods will be appearing on Switch. Check out some footage in the video below. Heart of the Woods is out now on the Switch eShop. You can find more details and a trailer here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announced for Switch

GameMill Entertainment, Ludosity, and Fair Play Labs today announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The fighting game will be arriving on Switch this fall. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will feature characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ren & Stimpy, and more. IGN has confirmed twenty levels (including Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants, and the Technodrome from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), single-player and multiplayer modes, support for local and online play with up to four players, unlockable moves fore very fight, and the ability to earn bonus content for an in-game gallery.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Swords & Souls: Neverseen coming to Switch in August

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer SoulGame Studio have announced that Swords & Souls: Neverseen will soon be released on Switch. The RPG is planned for an August 18 launch on the console. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. From SoulGame Studio, creators of the wildly...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf debut trailer

Microids and OSome Studio have shared the first trailer for The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf, an upcoming 3D platformer for Switch. Give it a look below. The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf releases for Switch on October 25. For more on the game, head on over here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Last Stop – “Detective Affairs Story” trailer

Thanks to IGN, we have a new “Detective Affairs Story” trailer for Last Stop, a single-player third-person adventure game set in present day London. View it below. Last Stop is slated for July 22 on Switch. Learn more about the game here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Unavowed gets surprise release on Switch

Wadjet Eye Games’ urban fantasy adventure Unavowed earned a great deal of praise when it first came out on PC in 2018. That same title has just made its way to Switch – you can pick it up right now on the eShop. Here’s some information about Unavowed as well...
CarsThe Berrics Canteen

Flytecc Releases Hyun Kummer Raw Footage

Germany’s Hyun Kummer, better known as Versace Plug, is the definition of effortless. Every clip, right down to the most fast-paced, no-set-up lines, just flows. But most of us have only seen the picture-perfect makes, and very few of the slams… until now. Flytecc has released a 13-minute edit of recent raw clips, with Kummer’s 2020 part figuring prominently. This guy knows how to bail: some of Kummer’s street gap clips are easily 30mph. Hyun is on one.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Shin Megami Tensei V: some footage

This November, the latest mainline entry in the Shin Megami Tensei, Shin Megami Tensei V, will be released on Nintendo Switch. For the first time ever, this new entry will see a worldwide release (November 11th in Japan, and November 12th in Europe and North America), which is a pretty exciting events for fans of this long-running series!
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Tales of Arise Opening Footage Officially Unveiled

When it comes to the Tales franchise it’s one that’s been around for ages. It’s a JRPG that has a following but it’s one that didn’t quite break through too significantly in various markets compared to the likes of Final Fantasy or Dragon’s Quest. Regardless, it’s still a solid video game franchise that has a large group of players eager to dive into the latest installments. The previous mainline entry installment might have been the biggest in general with more adopters finding this IP.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Guild of Darksteel footage

Guild of Darksteel, a side-scrolling adventure game, lands on Switch next week. Take a look at some early footage in the video below. Guild of Darksteel is slated for July 15 on the Switch eShop. Head on over here for further details and a trailer.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Aria Chronicle footage

Aria Chronicle arrives on the Switch eShop today. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Silver Case 2425 footage

The Silver Case 2425, a package from Suda51 featuring The Silver Case and The 25th Ward: The Silver Case, is about to drop on Switch. Find some early footage in the video below. The Silver Case 2425 launches for Switch on July 6.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Unavowed is Fighting Supernatural Crime on Nintendo Switch Today

The urban fantasy adventure game Unavowed took the Aggie Award for Best Adventure in 2018, and now it’s bringing its classic adventure game aesthetic and fantasy noir sensibilities to a new platform. If you missed this title when it first came out, this is an excellent chance to revisit the dark and magical underbelly of New York City.
Movieslrmonline.com

Exciting New Footage And Song From The Movie, Belle

The Toho Movie Channel released a conference for the movie, Belle or Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime, that streamed live a few hours ago. The Belle conference showed us more clips from the movie and a new song. This movie looks so beautiful and exciting and I’m loving the music. Kaho Nakamura has such an amazing voice. This is definitely a retelling of Beauty and the Beast. We even get a dance scene with Belle and the Beast in an empty palace and an invasion in the palace that we’ve seen from a previous trailer. If you want to see where the new footage is, you can find it at 11:00. Belle is another movie from director, Mamoru Hosoda, featuring a virtual world. Hosoda brought us Summer Wars back in 2009 and it was such an amazing movie. I think Belle will be just as memorable.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Curved Space launch trailer

Maximum Games has shared the launch trailer for Curved Space, an arcade-style twin-stick shooter. Get a look at the video below. Curved Space arrives is out now on Switch. Learn more about the game here.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Kayak VR Looks Stunning in Early Gameplay Footage

It’s surprising to say that there need to be more kayaking videogames in virtual reality (VR). Phantom: Covert Ops by nDreams really showcased how immersive paddling through the water can be and now you’ve got Kayak VR: Mirage to look forward to next year. Currently in early development by indie...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Super Squidlit launches on Switch this month

After the success of the original Squidlit, Squidlit Ink is back with a new title. The Game Boy Color-inspired Super Squidlit will release on Switch this month, it’s been announced. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Super Squidlit recreates the Game Boy Color’s capabilities and limitations...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Indigo 7: Quest For Love footage

Footage has emerged for Indigo 7: Quest For Love, Switch’s new fast-paced puzzle title. Take a look at the gameplay below. Indigo 7: Quest For Love is out now on the Switch eShop. Be sure to visit our original post here for additional coverage.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Curved Space footage

Earlier this week, Curved Space – an arcade-style twin-stick shooter – made its way to Switch. Have a look at some footage below. Curved Space is out now on Switch. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage here. Also as a heads up, we’re currently running a...

