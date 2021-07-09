Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Investigation after ‘at least 100’ suffer vomiting and diarrhoea linked to Whitstable oysters

By Ella Glover
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvCyk_0araT0tQ00

An investigation has been launched after “a number” of diners eating oysters from Whitstable on the north Kent coast fell ill with vomiting and diarrhoea.

Health officials did not say how many people were affected but Kent Online reported that it was at least 100.

Canterbury City Council, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Public Health England (PHE) are jointly investigating batches of molluscs from the Whistable Oyster Company.

The batches of oysters causing the illness have “been identified” and testing is ongoing, a spokesperson for Canterbury City Council said.

“The oyster harvesting business linked to the outbreak ceased harvesting, no further oysters have been distributed since illnesses have occurred, and oysters distributed before they were aware of the illnesses have been withdrawn from the market,” the spokesman said.

“There is no known further risk to consumers.”

The Whistable Oyster Company told KentOnline : “We have stopped harvesting oysters as there have been some cases of sickness related to our oysters over the past week.

“We have had the allegedly affected batches checked and they are completely clear of norovirus and also within the acceptable range set by CEFAS for e-coli.

“We are currently waiting to be informed when we can resume harvesting, which will be hopefully soon.

“Our safety and testing systems are second to none and we look forward to restarting the supply of our world-famous oysters.”

Global distribution of the company’s oysters was also suspended .

Advice from Canterbury City Council, the FSA and PHE promotes “good hand hygiene,” and maintaining “food preparation practices.”

Anyone who has vomiting or diarrhoea symptoms and is concerned about their health should phone NHS 111 or their GP for advice.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

183K+
Followers
90K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Whitstable#Diarrhoea#Public Health England#Kent Online#Canterbury City Council#The Food Standards Agency#Fsa#Cefas#Phe#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

Norovirus warning as bug spreads in England after lockdown eased

Public health experts in England are warning of an increase in the number of cases of the vomiting bug norovirus after it reached levels last seen before the Covid-19 pandemic. Official data shows the highly infectious virus is far more widespread than usual for the summer months. It has been...
Worldfoodsafetynews.com

Norovirus outbreak in UK and Hong Kong linked to oysters

People are sick in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong after eating oysters contaminated with norovirus. Reports suggest at least 100 people are ill in the UK with 12 cases in Hong Kong from raw oysters produced by Whitstable Oyster Company in the UK. Specialists from Public Health England (PHE),...
Food SafetyWAFB.com

CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to chicken

(CNN) - If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it. The advisory is due to a listeria outbreak being investigated by the agency’s Food and Safety Division. So far, three people have...
Albert Lea, MNPosted by
WJON

Officials Investigating Legionnaires’ Cases Linked to Hotel

ALBERT LEA -- Cases of Legionnaires’ disease associated with an Albert Lea hotel are prompting state health officials to warn anyone who stayed at the hotel in late June to seek medical care if they are ill. Minnesota Department of Health investigators have identified two laboratory-confirmed cases so far among...
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Beware of Bacteria in Your Shellfish, Officials Warn

Sitting down at your favorite restaurant and ordering a dozen shucked oysters is a beloved summer tradition for millions. But depending on where you live, a recent development might make you think twice before ordering that next round of bivalves. That's because officials in two states are warning of an outbreak of bacteria in your shellfish that could be dangerous to your health. Read on to see which areas need to be on the lookout.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Health experts warn of a rise in the vomiting bug norovirus

Norovirus which is highly infectious and causes vomiting and diarrhoea, is normally associated with the winter months. However, cases of the bug are currently increasing across England and “it is possible that unusual or out-of-season increases could be seen in the coming months following further easing of Covid-19 control measures”, Public Health England (PHE) said.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Eating This for Breakfast, Stop Immediately, Authorities Say

You've likely heard it dozens of times before: "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." Unfortunately, depending on what your morning meal of choice is made up of, it may also be the most dangerous one for your health, authorities say. A breakfast staple has just been identified as the source of a multi-state outbreak of dangerous bacteria, and experts say you should stop eating this product immediately. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this food from your kitchen now.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
Petsgentside.co.uk

Pets everywhere are dying from human transmitted COVID

Various research conducted around the world has found that humans who test positive for COVID-19 are able to pass down the virus to their pets. One particular study showed that 13 out of 310 pets from 196 households returned a positive PCR result, while 54 cats and dogs were found to have antibodies. Dr Els Broens from Utrecht University, said:

Comments / 0

Community Policy