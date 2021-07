For most of their relationship, Helen Mirren and her husband, Taylor Hackford, have called Los Angeles their home base. But in recent years, they relocated to Lake Tahoe on the Nevada side, and now, the longtime couple (who tied the knot in 1997 after more than 10 years together) is deciding whether or not they should sell their first home. Mirren and Hackford are weighing their options by offering the Hollywood estate as a rental for $45,000 a month or as a sale at $18.5 million, reports the Wall Street Journal.