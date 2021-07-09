RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars tackles everyone’s favorite sport: the halftime show

RuPaul is arguably the most famous drag queen in the world, and as the creator of RuPaul's Drag Race, has literally paved the way for future drag superstars. But RuPaul Charles isn't just a fashion queen, he's written books, songs, hosted talk shows, had acting gigs on multiple TV shows, including his own short-lived Netflix show AJ and the Queen and of course his role as host and producer of Drag Race. Somehow this multi-talented superstar still finds time to look amazing every single time he steps out of the house. No matter if it's in a tight, super-short slinky dress, a beaded ballgown or a smashing suit, the look is always going to be fabulous. We've rounded up some of the glamazon's most memorable and iconic looks from the past. So sashay your way through this gallery and get ready for some retro fun.