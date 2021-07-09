RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars tackles everyone’s favorite sport: the halftime show
With a strong cast and no clear frontrunner, what happens to All Stars when everyone does a good job? Rigga Morris, that's what. Arriving as it does in the wake of one of the best All Stars episodes in years, "Halftime Headliners" was always likely to be a bit of a letdown. Thus, it's not a total surprise that despite—or perhaps because of—the fact that no one bombs, this season's ersatz Rusical episode falls flat. It's the why that's surprising. It's not because the queens aren't serving, but because the judging and critiques seem so arbitrary. Ru, Michelle, Carson, Jamal: y'all, were we watching the same halftime show?
