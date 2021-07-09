Paramount Plus orders a third season of Evil
Just when you thought there might actually be a sufficient quantity of Evil in the world, Paramount+ has gone and ordered a little more. The streamer announced today that it’s picking up a third season of the formerly CBS supernatural drama, in which Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi combat the forces of darkness, while Michael Emerson has what appears to be the time of his life embodying them, specifically in the form of a dapper little man wearing tweedy suits.www.avclub.com
