‘Squad member’ Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) wants to eliminate all border enforcement/homeland security agencies
The following contains editorial content written by a retired Chief of Police and current staff writer for Law Enforcement Today. WASHINGTON, DC- They still don’t get it. Just this week, far-left neo-Marxist Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) once again called for eliminating U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), once again spouting her ridiculous rhetoric that the agencies “terrorize migrant communities.”www.lawenforcementtoday.com
