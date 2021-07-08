Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Metro Exodus Enhanced Review (PS5) – Back On Board

By Greg Hicks
fingerguns.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering my propensity to buy a game when it’s remastered, I’m always wary when a new version comes around soon after its initial release. Final Fantasy VII Remake, for example, didn’t need one so soon just to shill some DLC with the always-irritating Yuffie. So when it was announced that Metro Exodus, which only came out in 2019 and already looked impressive, was getting one, the eyebrow was raised.

fingerguns.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro 2033#Xbox Series X#New Xbox#Dlc#Xbox One#Russian#Dualsense#Tikhar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
News Break
SONY
News Break
Apple Podcasts
Related
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Where The Heart Leads Review (PS4) – It’s A Family Affair

A narrative journey through one man’s life, Where The Heart Leads is an absorbing tale with a few niggling issues. The Finger Guns Review. “Player choices matter”. I’ve read those words countless times over the past decade. Whether it be binary choices down a branching narrative or something deeper, it’s a phrase that implies that there’s depth to a story. So often though, these choices are either heavily signposted as “good vs evil”, leaving little room for nuance, or send the player to the same destinations via a slightly altered journey. Where The Heart Leads, the latest game from ReCore creator Armature, is something a little different. Choices, as inconsequential as they may appear on the surface, do matter here and often not in the way you might think.
Retailheypoorplayer.com

A Plague Tale: Innocence Review (PS5)

A Plague Tale: Innocence Review: An Unbreakable Bond. Video games tend to take place in a pretty stock set of environments with a fairly standard set of lead characters. There are of course exceptions, but A Plague Tale: Innocence may be one of the more dramatic I can remember. Fifteen-year-old girls are so rarely leads, especially in western games, and it’s incredibly refreshing to get a different perspective. I also love how this is a game set in the distant past, 1348 to be exact, that isn’t a total fantasy setting. While A Plague Tale may not be founded in historical realism, it is at least vaguely set in the real world, albeit with some fantastical elements layered onto the history.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Ender Lilies gets a PS4 (and PS5) release date

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights will be coming to PlayStation 4 – and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility – next week. Here’s a shout out to a fantasy Metroidvania we’ve recently been enjoying on Nintendo Switch that now has a confirmed PlayStation release date. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the...
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

KMD Instinct Deluxe Gaming Headset for PS4/PS5 (Review)

Recently, the folks at Retro-Bit were nice enough to send over a new gaming headset to review. This is a new KMD Instinct Gaming Headset that's compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game consoles. Author's Note: As mentioned above, this is a product review based on a review sample...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Guilty Gear -Strive- (PS5) - Review

I'm not the most dedicated fighting game enthusiast, but Arc System Works is among the few developers in the arena that consistently grabs my attention. Being one of those weirdos who hastily tried to return Street Fighter IV out of dismay towards Yoshi Ono's vision, Arc's BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger arrived shortly thereafter to sate my brawling needs. Considering that I'm neither a religious devotee to anime nor fighting games, it's surprising how this vector of the two consistently piques my interest ever since that formidable new IP debuted. Fast-forward a decade to Arc’s latest pride, Guilty Gear -Strive-, which acts as both a design reconsideration and a claim to the fighting franchise throne.
Video Gamespsu.com

F1 2021 Review (PS5) – The Perfect Entry Point For Newcomers With More Iteration Over Innovation

F1 2021 PS5 review Before 2014, Formula 1 drivers were assigned numbers based on their championship position in the previous season, with the exception of the thirteenth placed driver who was given the number fourteen and so on, thanks to the ancient superstition which states that the number thirteen is unlucky. F1 2021 is the thirteenth annual entry in the ever-improving series from Codemasters, with every game arguably outdoing its predecessor. That’s an impressive streak – can Codemasters be lucky enough to keep it going for the thirteenth time?
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Scarlet Nexus PS5 Review

Scarlet Nexus is a game that piqued my interest ever since it was revealed last year due to its unique visuals, intriguing premise, and innovative gameplay. The game takes place in futuristic earth where cyber enhancements and advanced technology aid the OSF, a military group dedicated to the destruction of monsters that plague the earth called the Others. The game follows two of its new recruits Yuito Sumeragi— descendant of the founder of New Himuka, where the game takes place, and Kasane Randall— a stoic, mysterious, and brilliant recruit. Every member of the OSF has a paranormal ability such as pyrokinesis, invisibility, clairvoyance, and many more. However, both main characters share the same psychokinetic abilities. The game’s story is divided into two routes Yuito and Kasane’s, and players can choose to experience the game’s story by choosing whichever route they wish. Though to understand everything about the game playing both routes is advised.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

FMV Horror ‘Night Book’ Launches July 27th

Filmed during lock down, Night Book is a supernatural horror FMV game from Wales Interactive and Alex Lightman. Wales Interactive have already proved how creative they can be during a lockdown with their romantic comedy FMV game “Five Dates“. Their next title is tonally different but is also a product of a nationwide lockdown. Night Book is a supernatural horror game starring an all star cast, including Julie Dray (Cyberpunk 2077, Avenue 5) and Colin Salmon (Resident Evil, Arrow, and Die Another Day).
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Minute of Islands – PS5, PS4

Minute of Islands desperately wants to be a deep and meaningful tale, but its lack of challenge doesn’t manage to overcome its abundance of charm. Minute of Islands is basically a cartoon that you can play. Its gorgeous art style is complemented by a mellow soundtrack and gameplay that is never too challenging. It’s a very chilled-out experience, but is it any good?
Video Gamestotalgamingaddicts.com

Neptunia ReVerse PS5 Review

Gamindustri – A distant world comprised of four nations,. each under the divine protection of a Goddess. Planeptune: Land of Purple Progress, ruled by Neptune. the four Goddesses vie for domination of the planet. until Neptune is cast down and stripped of her power. Now Neptune must fight to restore...
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Within The Blade Review (PS5) – Shur-I-Can’t

Let’s start with some fun trivia: Within the Blade was previously titled Pixel Shinobi: Nine Demons of Mamoru – bet you didn’t know that. Actually, you probably did. That name is still all over its Steam page. I assume it was changed due to it being cumbersome and too close to that other series called something like, I don’t know, SHINOBI, which has been around since the late eighties, and was also pretty heavily pixelated. A title and logo change hasn’t helped much because that new logo (see above) really does not do what the designers probably wanted. It’s almost impossible to read the word Blade, and the game ends up looking like it’s now called ‘Within The’. Within the what?
Retailpureplaystation.com

Review: Open Country – PS5, PS4

Open Country is a budget-friendly alternative in the fairly small hunting simulator niche, but is it worth a play?. There was a point during my time with Open Country when everything just seemed to click. I had a bag full of resources, plenty of water and food to keep me going and enough ammo to take down a herd of elephants, should I want to. Although sitting playing a videogame is far removed from actually hunting, for a little while all the systems at work came together and I actually felt like a hunter.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: Cris Tales (PS5) - Enchanting RPG Inspired By the Classics

Cris Tales is an absolutely gorgeous game that's heavily inspired by classic RPGs such as Final Fantasy VI and Chrono Trigger, while also managing to put its own unique spin on things. The game’s protagonist, Crisbell, is a young orphan who acquires a magical time crystal which shows her a vision of the future where her small town gets destroyed. This leads to her setting off on an adventure to try to change the future and save the world.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Wildermyth Review (PC)

Before playing Wildermyth, the idea of playing a procedurally-generated RPG would have sounded awful. A good RPG relies on the quality of its story like few other genres. How can you do that randomly and still make it captivating? Somehow, Wildermyth pulls this off. With memorable storytelling, a great look, and tons of potential into the future, this is a game well worth your time.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Review – An Acquired Taste (PS5)

Long, long ago, on the beloved PlayStation Vita, XSEED made the confusing decision to bring the second game in the Akiba’s Trip series to North America when we hadn’t even seen the first. It’s been nearly seven years since but fans will finally be able to play the game that started it all. Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed laid the groundwork for Undead & Undressed, a game I thoroughly enjoyed, so it was imperative I play the original. For science.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Chernobylite Launches September 7 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher All In! Games and developer The Farm 51 announced Chernobylite will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 7. The PC version will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG on July 28. The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions will launch later in 2021.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Battlefield 2042’s open beta will launch in September

Battlefield 2042’s open beta will launch in September, Electronic Arts has announced. EA Play members and customers who pre-order any version of the game will receive early access to the open beta, it also confirmed on Thursday. The standard edition of Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy