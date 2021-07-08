Metro Exodus Enhanced Review (PS5) – Back On Board

Scarlet Nexus is a game that piqued my interest ever since it was revealed last year due to its unique visuals, intriguing premise, and innovative gameplay. The game takes place in futuristic earth where cyber enhancements and advanced technology aid the OSF, a military group dedicated to the destruction of monsters that plague the earth called the Others. The game follows two of its new recruits Yuito Sumeragi— descendant of the founder of New Himuka, where the game takes place, and Kasane Randall— a stoic, mysterious, and brilliant recruit. Every member of the OSF has a paranormal ability such as pyrokinesis, invisibility, clairvoyance, and many more. However, both main characters share the same psychokinetic abilities. The game’s story is divided into two routes Yuito and Kasane’s, and players can choose to experience the game’s story by choosing whichever route they wish. Though to understand everything about the game playing both routes is advised.