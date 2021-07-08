Rochester Man Sentenced For 2018 ‘Rolling Gunfight’

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was arrested last night after Rochester police responded to a reported attempted stabbing. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to a residence at the Parkside Mobile Home Park along Marion Road Southeast shortly after 8:30 p.m. and spoke with a 42-year-old man who alleged he had been attacked by another man who was upset because he suspected his wife had been cheating on him. The victim indicated he answered a knock on his door and was confronted by the other man who indicated he wanted to fight and pulled a knife out of his pocket.