Louisiana’s Top 5 Most Dangerous Things for Kids Around the House this Summer

Kids get bored, then things happen, and next thing you know, you're in the emergency room! We've all been there... some of us as the kid AND the adult. One summer I remember that my brother and I got so bored, we devised a game that was similar to 'the floor is lava' now. The object was to jump, climb, and/or scale your way around the entire living room without touching the floor. There may have been a few bruises. As a former step-parent, I've also been witness to some epic shenanigans. We'll leave it at that;)