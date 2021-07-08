Cancel
Wausau, WI

Inaugural Taste N’ Glow Balloon Fest Begins Friday

By Liz Holbrook
rock947.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A new version of an old favorite returns to Central Wisconsin this weekend. The inaugural Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest is set for this weekend, July 9th through the 11th at the Trailmates Snowmobile Club grass drag in the Town of Stettin. The event was put together by local hot air balloon enthusiasts after Wausau Events canceled its “Balloon and Rib Fest” for the second time in two years, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

