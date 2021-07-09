Does Black Widow feature any Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos?

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter several delays, fans are finally getting the chance to enjoy a Marvel Cinematic Universe film for the first time in two years and the film has quickly proven to be well worth the wait. Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney Plus via Premier Access on Friday, July 9 in a film that finally allows the character of Natasha Romanoff to take center stage for the first time since making her debut in Iron Man 2.

Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
TV ShowsPosted by
Daily Mail

Scarlett Johansson confirms Marvel fans will FINALLY find out what happened during the Budapest mission in the upcoming Black Widow

After years of casual references in Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, fans will finally learn what really happened in Budapest in the upcoming Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson appeared in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she confirmed the movie will feature the Budapest mission.
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rome's role in Black Widow: Downtown and the Rome Wolves make a cameo

Watching the opening scenes of Marvel’s latest installment, the long awaited “Black Widow,” you can spot some very familiar sites from around Rome. As the fake family comprised of Russian spies — played by David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Evan Anderson and Violet McGraw — flees an unnamed suburban town in Ohio to escape federal agents, viewers can spot the South Broad Street bridge, Second Avenue, the Robert Redden Footbridge and Barron Stadium.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Widow Actor Claims to Be the First X-Men Mutant in the MCU

We all know by now that Marvel don't always do things with a big reveal, and occasionally they like to slip something unheralded into their movies and series, such as the first appearance of a lowly version of Kang The Conqueror in the Loki finale. Now it seems that they could have delivered one of their most underhanded introductions to date - by introducing the MCU's first mutant in Black Widow.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Loki report hints at Tom Hiddleston returning to the MCU very soon

Loki might have only just wrapped on Disney Plus, but it seems we might be seeing Tom Hiddleston back as the trickster God sooner rather than later. A new report from THR suggests that Hiddleston will be reprising his role in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2, which is due out next year. This is the first time Hiddleston has been linked to the film, though the report says that Marvel hasn't confirmed the news.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Is Iron Man in Black Widow?: Is there a Robert Downey Jr cameo?

Is Iron Man in Black Widow? That’s the big question anyone looking to see the Black Widow Disney Plus release today may want to know. A Black Widow Robert Downey Jr cameo has been rumored for a long time, especially as the movie is set before the deaths of both Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark in Avengers Endgame. Is there a Black Widow Iron Man appearance, or any other major Marvel character cameos in the latest MCU movie? We’ve seen it, so here are the answers. Spoilers for Black Widow follow!
MoviesInverse

Without Richard Donner’s Superman, there’d be no Marvel Cinematic Universe

The poster for Superman: The Movie features one of the greatest taglines in cinema history: “You’ll believe a man can fly.”. In 2021, when high-quality visual effects can be created via iPhone, and new superhero movies hit theaters on a seemingly weekly basis, it’s easy to overlook the kind of groundbreaking achievement Superman: The Movie constituted over 40 years ago.
MoviesNicholls Worth

Marvel’s “Black Widow” releases

Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” releases in theaters July 8. Disney is releasing a new movie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the first time in just over two years. The film was originally scheduled to be released in May of 2020, but due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the release...
Moviesimdb.com

Kevin Feige Supported ‘Black Widow’ Excluding Big MCU Cameos: ‘She Doesn’t Need the Boys’

The interconnected storytelling of the Marvel Cinematic Universe gives each entry the opportunity to showcase cameos (see Anthony Mackie’s Falcon showing up in “Ant-Man”), and many MCU fans expected the recently-released “Black Widow” to include a major one. Rumors surfaced long before the film’s release that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man would show up (perhaps through cut footage from “Captain America: Civil War”). The confirmation “Black Widow” would reveal the character’s mission in Budapest also had MCU fans banking on an appearance from Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. Neither MCU heavyweight pops up in “Black Widow,” and that was a deliberate choice.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

'Black Widow' is a satisfying detour for Marvel

How fleeting world domination can be. It can disappear in a snap. It's been two years since the last Marvel film, an unfathomable chasm for an ever-churning movie machine. In between, Marvel has made its most ambitious forays into television, with the streaming series "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Loki." Marvel, of course, isn't going anywhere.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tony Stark Was in an Early Black Widow Draft, Here's Why Robert Downey Jr. Didn't Cameo

After a long wait, Marvel's long overdue Black Widow is finally out in theaters and streaming on Disney+. But some fans were left disappointed when Tony Stark didn't show up in the film. Stemming from unconfirmed reports, the Tony Stark cameo rumor had been circulating on the web since 2019. There had been a lot of talk about the rumor lately, but ultimately, it turned out to be false and Black Widow features only one Avenger. Although, Tony Stark is mentioned in passing. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed that an early version of the script did include a Tony Stark appearance. Here is what Pearson said.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Cut A Tony Stark Cameo (Exclusive)

When the Black Widow movie was in production a rumor began to take hold online that none other than Robert Downey Jr. would be making an appearance since the film was a prequel. Despite the actor riding off into the sunset with Avengers: Endgame and publicly wrapping up his time with Marvel Studios, the rumor persisted, and according to one of Black Widow's writers he may have an idea of where it came from but it wouldn't have seen RDJ on the set. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, co-writer Eric Pearson revealed that one version of the film's script had Stark appearing.
MoviesDen of Geek

Marvel Phase 4: Where Does the MCU Go After Black Widow?

This article contains Black Widow spoilers. The wait is finally over, as Black Widow has arrived in theaters and on Disney+ to end a two-year drought in which no new movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were released. Of course, the powerhouse company kept the flag flying with the premiere of three well-received series on its streaming platform — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the outstanding Loki — but the MCU was born on the big screen and there’s something reassuring about seeing it return there.

