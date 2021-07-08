Cancel
Ford Puma Rally1 Prototype Revealed As Ford Fiesta WRC Replacement

By Edward Snitkoff
fordauthority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed officially kicked off today and will run through July 11th, 2021. As Ford Authority recently reported, The Blue Oval will switch things up a bit this year, by showing off an entirely electrified lineup at the event, and by having Ford CEO Jim Farley pilot one of those vehicles – specifically the Mustang Mach-E 1400 – up the legendary Goodwood Hill Climb. However, the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team recently announced another interesting bit of related news as part of the show: that the all-new Ford Puma Rally1 prototype is officially set to replace the Ford Fiesta WRC next year.

