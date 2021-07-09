Cancel
Environment

Video of Boulders Falling into Road as Magnitude 5.9 Quake Strikes Along California-Nevada Border

By DJ Digital
 12 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has rattled the California-Nevada border. People from Lake Tahoe to Fresno reported feeling the shaking Thursday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries. But authorities say cars were struck by rocks falling onto a California interstate, and Reno's City Hall was evacuated as a precaution.

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

