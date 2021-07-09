Cancel
Louisville, KY

7-year-old in stable condition after being hit by car; LMPD officer involved in crash while responding to call

WHAS11
WHAS11
 11 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville girl is in stable condition after police said she was by a car in the Wyandotte neighborhood. LMPD said a seven-year-old girl was unconscious after being hit by a car in the 900 block of W. Evelyn Ave. near Churchill Downs at around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. The girl regained consciousness and was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in stable condition.

