Ram 1500 EV Teased As Upcoming 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Rival

As Ford Authority reported earlier today, Stellantis is jumping head first into electrification, notably later than Ford and General Motors, its chief rivals in North America. As part of that announcement, the company revealed for the first time that it is working on the Ram 1500 EV, with a targeted production date of 2024. If that date holds, it would launch nearly two years after the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and likely debut after the Chevy Silverado electric pickup, although GM has yet to announce when that vehicle will go on sale.