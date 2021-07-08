Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Husker Extra Podcast: Updating Nebraska's AD search and draft season for NU's Banton, Schwellenbach

By Lincoln Journal Star
nolangroupmedia.com
 12 days ago

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett gather to discuss the latest in Nebraska's search for an athletic director and the two weeks since Bill Moos departed NU. Before that, though, the guys talk through a newsy stretch for Fred Hoiberg's program that includes Dalano Banton staying in the NBA Draft and a fresh commitment from Arizona State transfer guard Alonzo Verge and also the MLB Draft prospects for Nebraska shortstop/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach and others, including a couple of key 2021 recruits.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Hoiberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Husker Extra Podcast#Nu#The Nba Draft#Mlb Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
College Sports
News Break
MLB
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy