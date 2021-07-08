Husker Extra Podcast: Updating Nebraska's AD search and draft season for NU's Banton, Schwellenbach

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett gather to discuss the latest in Nebraska's search for an athletic director and the two weeks since Bill Moos departed NU. Before that, though, the guys talk through a newsy stretch for Fred Hoiberg's program that includes Dalano Banton staying in the NBA Draft and a fresh commitment from Arizona State transfer guard Alonzo Verge and also the MLB Draft prospects for Nebraska shortstop/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach and others, including a couple of key 2021 recruits.