Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would refuse to use the elevators at the company’s previous headquarters, choosing instead to run up 14 flights of stairs in the company’s old office building, according to his former assistant.Speaking to CNBC, Ann Hiatt, who was Mr Bezos’ executive assistant from 2002 to 2005, also said that he never even broke a sweat when he opted to take the longer route up to his office.“He’s like a puppy. He would do laps and he was never tired,” said Ms Hiatt. “That’s Jeff. He couldn’t be held back.”Mr Bezos has a reputation for being very...