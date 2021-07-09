Search continues for man who jumped into Brush Creek after running from police

KANSAS CITY, MO -- A search and rescue remains ongoing at Brush Creek after a man running from police jumped into the water to escape. Police say the incident began around 2 p.m. when officers were called at least three times to a nearby home near the 3700 block of E. 47th St. in Kansas City for reports of a domestic violence disturbance involving a man reported to be armed with a gun. Around 6:20PM, officers say they spotted the man near the area.