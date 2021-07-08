Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Research Highlights Importance of full Vaccination, Concerns Around Delta Variant

By Killian Meara
contagionlive.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines generated high sero-neutralization against the strain. Recent research conducted by a team of investigators from France has shown that the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has certain mutations which allow it to evade some of the neutralizing antibodies produced by vaccines, a natural infection and other therapies, which may help explain its rapid spread.

www.contagionlive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Delta#Europe#Cdc#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Science
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Cancer
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Vaccines protect individuals against COVID-19 Delta variant, but only if they're fully vaccinated: study

A new study found that individuals need to be fully vaccinated in order to be protected from the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is now dominant in the United States. "In individuals that were not previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a single dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines barely induced neutralizing antibodies against variant Delta," the French researchers wrote in the journal Nature.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechtheclevelandamerican.com

Pfizer and Moderna: European pharmaceutical company confirms link of vaccines with heart inflammation

Hack. The European Pharmaceuticals Association (EMA) has confirmed a “possible link” between this Friday mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, and various Rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis Developed after vaccination, so you will include them as side effects in your package insertion. The EMA’s Security Committee (PRAC), at its...
Pharmaceuticalshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthFortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
IndustryPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine? (Part II)

Maybe you’ve postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently – and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July 2021, the delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.
IndustryNBC News

Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for 3rd Covid vaccine dose

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

(CNN) — Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy