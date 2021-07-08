Research Highlights Importance of full Vaccination, Concerns Around Delta Variant
Two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines generated high sero-neutralization against the strain. Recent research conducted by a team of investigators from France has shown that the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has certain mutations which allow it to evade some of the neutralizing antibodies produced by vaccines, a natural infection and other therapies, which may help explain its rapid spread.www.contagionlive.com
