Mchenry County, IL

Local medical professionals to answer parents’ questions about COVID-19 vaccine

mchenrycountyil.gov
 14 days ago

The McHenry County Department of Health (MCDH) is holding two webinars for local parents who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine available to youth who are 12 to 17. The first virtual event, which will feature Dr. Jon Kaufman, Pediatric Associates of Barrington, Dr. Lisa Messinger, Northwestern Medicine, and Dr. Laura Buthod, retired pediatrician and MCDH Medical Advisor, will be live from 7 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 14.

