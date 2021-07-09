Ricky Gervais: 'The Office would be cancelled now'

It’s tough for some people to pull a single memory from The Office as their favorite since the show honestly had so many great moments that it’s hard to pick. Some people like the dynamic between Pam and, some like the constant battle of wits between Dwight and Jim, and others have their own favorite moments. Paul Feig, who managed to direct several episodes of the show during its run, had his own set of fond memories about The Office, and many of them had to do with the slapstick comedy that was brought forth by Steve Carell, who was by far and large one of the funniest actors on the show. It helps that Carell already had a solid following by the time he came to The Office, as his roles in Bruce Almighty, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin made him a definite hit with many fans. By the time he was cast on The Office his star was still rising in a big way, though he did start making a move towards drama eventually.