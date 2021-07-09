Dickinson (ND) Fire Chief Reflects on First Year

“On behalf of the Chief of the Department, the Onset Fire Department regrets to announce the death of Deputy Chief William W. Cook (Ret.) Deputy Cook was first appointed as a call firefighter to the Onset Fire Department in November of 1956 and served many roles over the course of 60 years. He was appointed as Lieutenant of E1 in 1973 and promoted to Captain in 1975. In March of 1985, Deputy Cook was elected and served as the 2nd Assistant Engineer full time up until his retirement in May of 1997. Bill remained on the department and continued serving as a Call Firefighter until July of 2016, when he hung up his helmet for the last time.