Dickinson (ND) Fire Chief Reflects on First Year
The Dickinson Press, N.D. Jul. 8—In just one year, the Dickinson Fire Department has undergone different transitions from administrative changes to introducing new programs to the community such as its Firefighter 1 Academy and an EMT course. Though this has been done all under new leadership, Dickinson Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell credits his fire staff that have continued to show perseverance during a resilient year.www.fireengineering.com
