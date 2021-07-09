Cancel
Marilyn Manson Surrenders to Police for Assault Arrest Warrant

By NBC Southern California
NBC Los Angeles
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Marilyn Manson was arrested by California police after surrendering for an outstanding New Hampshire warrant. Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire confirmed that Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to police in Los Angeles on July 2 on a warrant for "acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH."

