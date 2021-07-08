Braves' All-Star selections deserved
Say what you want about the Atlanta Braves' first half of the season, and I've said plenty over the previous months, but the Braves sport star power up and down the lineup. Even with a 41-43 record to start a season in which they haven't spent a day over .500; coming on the heels of a National League Championship Series appearance last year, the Braves' stars still resonate with the Major League Baseball fans. It showed with this weekend's revelations of who will represent the Braves in Colorado for the Mid-Summer Classic.www.valdostadailytimes.com
