How Does Mask Type Worn During Routine Patient Care Protect Healthcare Personnel Against COVID-19?
A study looked at COVID-19 incidence rates in health care workers who wore medical masks vs respirator masks when performing nonaerosolizing, routine patient care. Personal protective equipment (PPE) has taken on a new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally a healthcare topic, but the role of masks became a widespread necessity just a few months into the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. As the world worked through what masks were ideal for community use, respirators for use in healthcare became a supply that we struggled to attain.www.contagionlive.com
Comments / 1