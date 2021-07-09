Filmmaker Plays With Time In This Extremely Odd Video
The concept of time is a tricky one for a lot of people but with some clever editing, it becomes even more fun as this video shows a filmmaker toying around with some trippy ideas that are rather impressive when played out on screen. The argument over whether time is real or not is going to be tossed out for the duration of this article since it’s a headache-inducing debate that tends to go on and on…kind of like time. But anyway, the illusions that time can be used and altered to make on-screen are amazing given the talent and ability of those that have learned how to create said effects. Now being able to do something like this in front of people without a camera, that would be something special, but watching this is still astounding enough since it gets the mind thinking of how it was accomplished and how long it took to make this possible. The thought process that goes into something like this is just incredible since trying to think around or through something like this is, initially, kind of difficult.www.tvovermind.com
