POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Crews with the City of Pocatello Water Department will start replacing the water main line on North Grant Avenue Monday, July 19. The total project area will span over 4,500 feet on North Grant Avenue from Center Street to West Day Street. Crews will start at the intersection of North Grant Avenue and West Bridger Avenue, continuing north to complete the work east of Irving Middle School before the new school year begins. During the project, road closures and detours will occur. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible.