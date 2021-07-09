Franciscan Health raises starting wage to $15 an hour

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Franciscan Health Alliance has increased its minimum hourly employee pay to $15 an hour. Previously, the lowest wage had been $12 an hour for employees in Indiana and $13 an hour for employees in Illinois. Franciscan is making this change to attract and retain talent. Since the pandemic, the hospital has been having a hard time filling certain positions. They hope by increasing pay more qualified candidates will apply.