Lafayette, IN

Franciscan Health raises starting wage to $15 an hour

By Meredith Hackler
WLFI.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Franciscan Health Alliance has increased its minimum hourly employee pay to $15 an hour. Previously, the lowest wage had been $12 an hour for employees in Indiana and $13 an hour for employees in Illinois. Franciscan is making this change to attract and retain talent. Since the pandemic, the hospital has been having a hard time filling certain positions. They hope by increasing pay more qualified candidates will apply.

