Severe Weather Statement issued for Billings by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 136 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in From just north of Crown King to Wagoner and south along the Hassayampa River basin. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wagoner and Crown King. This includes the following streams and drainages Poland Creek, Spring Creek, Tiger Creek, Slim Jim Creek, Ash Creek, Blind Indian Creek, Tuscumbia Creek, East Fork Castle Creek, Bear Creek, Turkey Creek, North Fork Cellar Springs Creek, Arrastre Creek, Hassayampa River, Arrastra Creek, Crazy Basin Creek, Pine Creek, Cherry Creek, Amazon Gulch, Towers Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE