Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Manatee clerk sworn in as president of Florida association

By Don Brennan
snntv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - A Manatee Clerk is now the statewide association president. Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Angel Colonneso, is the 2021-22 Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers President. She was installed as the President during FCCC's 2021 Summer Conference Annual Banquet recently. President Colonneso will provide direction for the association's activities, which includes the 68 independently elected Clerks of Court and Comptrollers throughout the state.

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snn Tv#Fccc#Clerks Of Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy