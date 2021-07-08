Manatee clerk sworn in as president of Florida association
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - A Manatee Clerk is now the statewide association president. Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Angel Colonneso, is the 2021-22 Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers President. She was installed as the President during FCCC's 2021 Summer Conference Annual Banquet recently. President Colonneso will provide direction for the association's activities, which includes the 68 independently elected Clerks of Court and Comptrollers throughout the state.www.snntv.com
