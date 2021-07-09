Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-21 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be on the lookout for water covered roadways. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around and find another route. Target Area: Hart FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Hart. In upstate South Carolina, Anderson. * Until Midnight EDT tonight. * Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours have been between 1 and 3 inches in parts of this area and additional heavy showers may produce locally heavy rainfall at rates of one-half to one inch per hour at times today in the heaviest downpours. * Repeated, heavy rain showers today will lead to deep ponding of water across the region in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Streams and creeks will likely rise to near bankfull, and flooding may develop along a few streams.