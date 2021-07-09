Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Cramer Park beach in St Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Benson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson; Ramsey; Towner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BENSON...SOUTHWESTERN TOWNER AND WEST CENTRAL RAMSEY COUNTIES At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Considine, or 15 miles northwest of Cando, moving southeast at 40 mph. This storm produced 67 mph wind gust at 649 pm at the NDAWN sensor 7 miles east of Perth. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Considine, Cando, Maza, Churchs Ferry and Penn. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Union STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN CLINTON UNION...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 558 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Dunnstown to R.B. Winter State Park. Movement was south at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Lock Haven, Carroll, Dunnstown, Flemington, Castanea, McElhattan, R.B. Winter State Park, Mackeyville, Laurelton Center, Loganton, Hartleton, McCall Dam State Park and Lock Haven University.
Juniata County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Juniata, Mifflin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JUNIATA...MIFFLIN...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 643 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Poe Valley State Park to near Reeds Gap State Park. Movement was south at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Alfarata, Belltown, Poe Valley State Park, Reeds Gap State Park, Wagner and Siglerville.
Ozaukee County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 15:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 223 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Quartzsite.
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mifflin, Southern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-19 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mifflin; Southern Centre STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MIFFLIN AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM EDT At 715 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Potters Mills to Reeds Gap State Park. Movement was south at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Burnham, Milroy, Yeagertown, Reedsville, Alfarata, Potters Mills, Belltown, Seven Mountains, Reeds Gap State Park, Maitland and Siglerville.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 223 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Quartzsite.
Hart County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-21 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be on the lookout for water covered roadways. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around and find another route. Target Area: Hart FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Hart. In upstate South Carolina, Anderson. * Until Midnight EDT tonight. * Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours have been between 1 and 3 inches in parts of this area and additional heavy showers may produce locally heavy rainfall at rates of one-half to one inch per hour at times today in the heaviest downpours. * Repeated, heavy rain showers today will lead to deep ponding of water across the region in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Streams and creeks will likely rise to near bankfull, and flooding may develop along a few streams.
Ozaukee County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Vollrath Park in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington

