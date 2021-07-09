Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Greene, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeKalb; Greene; Jasper; Morgan; Newton; Rockdale; Walton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MORGAN...WALTON...ROCKDALE SOUTHERN DEKALB...NORTHEASTERN JASPER...NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND NEWTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM EDT At 911 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from around Panthersville to near Conyers and Social Circle, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain will cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Madison, Loganville, Social Circle, Oxford, Lithonia, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Rutledge, Newborn, North High Shoals, Mansfield, Bostwick, Between, Good Hope, Buckhead, Jersey and Candler-Mcafee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH