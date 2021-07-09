Cancel
ATHIRA PHARMA SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 24, 2021to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: ATHA), if they purchased the Company's securities between September 18, 2020 through June 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's September 2020 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Athira and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atha/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Court by August 24, 2021.

About the Lawsuits

Athira and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and/or in the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in conjunction with the initial public offering, violating federal securities laws.

On June 17, 2021, the Company disclosed that the Board of Directors had placed President and Chief Executive Officer Leen Kawas "on temporary leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research [Kawas] conducted while at Washington State University," and that the Company's COO had "assumed day-to-day leadership responsibilities for the Company, effective immediately." That same day, STAT News reported that the investigation of Kawas related to allegations that she altered images in four separate research papers as the lead author while she was a graduate student.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $7.09 per share, or nearly 39%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The cases, filed on the same day, are Wang v. Athira Pharma, Inc., 21-cv-00861, Jawandha v. Athira Pharma, Inc., 21-cv-00862 and Slyne v. Athira Pharma, Inc., 21-cv-00864.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

