Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lobeline Communications Expands Into The Midwest Market With The Announcement Of New Chicago Office And New Hire

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobeline Communications, one of Los Angeles' top entertainment PR and digital agencies, today announced the opening of its newest office in Chicago, bolstering the agency's presence and influence in the Midwest market.

The Chicago location, located in the city's South Loop district, will be the agency's fourth expansion following offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Delray Beach, FL, and New York City. The new office will offer a range of complete and bespoke services, including public and media relations, marketing communications, corporate relations, and reputation management.

The move to establish a location in the Chicagoland region allows the company to have an industry presence in a place where many business decisions are made, and products are developed.

"The decision to expand our presence into the Chicagoland region was an integral part of our overall business growth strategy,'' said Jamie Hurley, Partner & CEO of Lobeline Communications. "Establishing a local presence in this economically strong and socially vibrant city provides Lobeline Communications with a competitive edge that enables us to position ourselves across the country as industry leaders."

The expansion comes on the heels of the agency experiencing rapid growth along with the desire to deliver the same world-class, results-oriented services as they do to their client and campaign roster, which includes some of the biggest names in the consumer, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

The Midwest office will be led by Hollywood publicist and innovator Shaun W. Kimbrow who has managed publicity efforts for many of the country's most prominent brands, thought leaders, and celebrities. Kimbrow is a standout in the industry, known for his mix of sharp insights, creative concepts, and track record of designing and implementing widely successful publicity campaigns.

As one of the nation's leading public relations firms, Lobeline Communications is committed to empowering, promoting, and enhancing the visibility of our clients. The agency looks forward to forming long-lasting professional relationships with the Midwest's top business leaders, maximizing their influence and efforts in order to meet their specific goals.

For more information about Lobeline Communications, visit www.lobeline.com .

About Lobeline Communications:Lobeline Communications is a Los Angeles-based public relations and communications firm offering strategic, results-oriented solutions for corporate, consumer, talent, entertainment, and non-profit clients for over 30 years. Founded by former concert promoter Phil Lobel in 1986, Lobeline began primarily serving entertainment and music-related clients. Since then, Lobeline has expanded to meet the needs of its growing roster of clients. Lobeline's depth of experience and innovative approach enables the agency to provide strategic counsel and program execution across a wide range of areas, including public relations, media relations, marketing communications, corporate branding, and reputation management.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lobeline-communications-expands-into-the-midwest-market-with-the-announcement-of-new-chicago-office-and-new-hire-301328427.html

SOURCE Lobeline Communications, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
902
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Communications#Public Relations#Media Relations#Pr#Partner Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Perpetua Announces European Expansion With New UK Office

Perpetua, an industry leader in growth infrastructure for eCommerce, welcomes Mark James as Head of Europe. Perpetua, a leader in eCommerce advertising and intelligence software today announced the company’s expansion in Europe with the opening of a London office. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Jonathan Epstein, CEO At Brewco.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

VGM announces new hires

WATERLOO-VGM Group, Inc. is pleased to announce several new hires. In VGM Fulfillment, Izak Rodriguez is a new warehouse associate, and Emir Beganovic is a new picking associate. Kole Wedemeier is a new intern in VGM’s IT department, and Blake Hansen is a new developer at VGM Forbin. Cooper Isaacson has joined U.S. Rehab as a functional mobility assessment (FMA) associate. In VGM’s HOMELINK division, Vanessa Tevis has been promoted from lead to supervisor. Emma Williams is a new HOMELINK marketing strategist, and Sheena Meany, Stephanie Lane, and Linda Johnston are new patient care coordinators.
Businesscbia.com

CBIA Announces New Membership, Communications Hires

The state’s largest business organization today announced three new staff appointments to its membership and communications teams. Stacey Vendetta and Ashley Luzon joined CBIA’s membership team and Ali Warshavsky is the organization’s new media and public relations manager. "Following an unprecedented year, we are able to grow and strengthen our...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Forbes

Foxtrot Announces New Geographies And Larger Stores, Expands Private Label Line

Foxtrot Market, a Chicago-based chain of convenience stores that blends digital and in-store shopping into one experience, is growing. Foxtrot currently has 13 locations in Chicago, Dallas, and Washington D.C, and will be adding 50 locations over the next two years. The stores will be located in New York City, Austin, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, and Houston. In addition, private label offerings will be expanded and a new 5-minute pick up service will be launched.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Performance Designed Products Announces Senior Management Appointments

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Designed Products, LLC (PDP), a leading developer of video game accessories and peripherals, announced today the addition of three video game industry veterans to its management team: Navin Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer; Ryan O'Desky as Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Mason as Chief Operating Officer.
California Statebizjournals

Opendoor expands into new markets in California and elsewhere

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expanding into markets adjacent to major cities where it already operates, including adding Modesto and Stockton to its Sacramento operations in California. Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN), which entered the Sacramento market in August 2018, said the Central Valley’s San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties are getting a lift...
Businesssgbonline.com

Nordstrom Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer

Nordstrom announced Farrell Redwine as its new chief human resources officer. Redwine will report to Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom. Farrell joined Nordstrom in 2016 and has held various leadership roles most recently overseeing the retailer’s centers of excellence. Prior to Nordstrom, she held global HR roles at other large corporations, including ExxonMobil and Time Inc. She was recognized by Savoy magazine as one of its 2019 “Most Influential Women in Corporate America.”
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

SimpleNexus Bolsters C-Suite With Three New Hires

SimpleNexus announced three new executive appointments in the company's operations, revenue generation and customer success sectors. SimpleNexus announced three new executive appointments in the company's operations, revenue generation and customer success sectors, as it looks to bolster its C-Suite operations. The new appointments were conducted under the leadership of recently appointed CEO, Cathleen Schreiner Gates.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Hyundai Canada Announces Changes To Its Marketing Department

Innocean SVP, Christine Smith, will lead the marketing department as its new director. Kristina Covello-Garcia moves from senior manager of network development at Genesis Canada to national manager of marketing communications for Hyundai Canada. Hyundai Canada establishes new department, Digital Business Development, increasing its focus on the online customer journey.
Businesscommercialintegrator.com

ADT Commercial Deepens Presence in New Markets

Following the news that the organization has strengthened its retail market support by expanding solutions offerings to include Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), ADT Commercial, a U.S.-based provider of commercial security, fire, life safety, and risk consulting services, announced today that it is continuing to deepen its presence in key growth markets and has assembled a team of prominent vertical market leaders to address the unique and complex needs of customers in Energy & Utilities, Cannabis, Cities, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Banking & Financial Institutions, and U.S.-based customers with an international presence.
Businessmartechseries.com

Frontier Communications Names Erin Kurtz Chief Communications Officer

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., today announced that Erin Kurtz has joined the Company as Chief Communications Officer. Ms. Kurtz comes to Frontier from XPO Logistics, Inc. where she was Senior Vice President, Communications. She reports to Nick Jeffery, Frontier’s Chief Executive Officer. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Massimo Arrigoni,...
Businessaithority.com

NetFortris Strengthens Sales Leadership Team With The Addition Of 3 Tech Sales Executives

Managed Services Provider Adds Telecom and IT Sales Professionals Nathan Pavelka, Rik Eppard and Darrell Royal. NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
Businesshotelnewsresource.com

Vizergy Announces Promotion of Addams England to Chief Operating Officer

Vizergy®, the leading provider of digital marketing and sales for the hospitality industry, today announced the promotion of Addams England to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). England, a 15-year Vizergy veteran, previously held the title of Senior Vice President of Information Technology. “We’re thrilled to promote Addams to...
Businessmartechseries.com

KnowledgeHound Announces Laura Baker as New Chief Executive Officer

KnowledgeHound, the world’s only search-based analytics solution for survey data, announced exciting changes to its executive team. Eight years after founding and leading KnowledgeHound, Kristi Zuhlke is transitioning into an advisory role. Laura Baker, Chief Revenue Officer, will take over as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, and Brock Jones, KnowledgeHound’s current COO and a driving force in the company’s success to date, will also take on increased responsibilities.
Businessrdworldonline.com

SPT Labtech announces leadership transformation

SPT Labtech, a laboratory automation solutions company for the life sciences industry, announces changes in its leadership team to further capitalize on its organic and acquisition-led growth. David Newble has been appointed CEO, SPT Labtech, stepping up from his previous position as managing director. In his new capacity he takes...
Henderson, TXthehendersonnews.com

HEDCO hires Greene as new marketing director

22-year-old Karin Greene browses through Mickey’s Character Shop in the Disney Village Marketplace, escaping from the Orlando heat. She came with a mission: to purchase an iconic pair of Mickey Mouse ears with her first paycheck as a Disney College program member. Yet, here she is, lost yet amazed in the abyss of merchandise. She could definitely buy her mother a small souvenir and mail it with a cute postcard. Maybe she should get an airbrushed t-shirt to wear on her days off. Oh, her new apartment definitely needs a Disney stuffed animal collection.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Lazard Asset Management Names Choi CMO

Lazard Asset Management hires Joanne Choi as a managing director and chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Choi joins Lazard from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she was head of global marketing. She is responsible for Lazard's marketing efforts and brand strategy across its global asset management client base, and will drive commercial opportunities through strategic marketing communications programs. "Joanne not only has the relevant experience, but she understands the intricacies of our business and ways to position our strategies to best meet the needs of our clients," said LAM chief business officer Nathan Paul.
New York City, NYnyrej.com

Cresa expands New York City office, hires Parsons

New York, NY Cresa welcomes Ryan Parsons as an associate at the New York office. Parsons will be working with a team led by Gregg Cohen, principal. Prior to joining Cresa, Parsons was an associate advisor at CPEX/SVN in Brooklyn, specializing in investment sales and retail leasing. A 2020 graduate of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA, with an English major, he studied journalism and communications at IES University in Barcelona, Spain, throughout 2019, where he interned for local publications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy