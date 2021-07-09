Cancel
Outdoor Furniture Market Value In The US To Increase By Over $ 900 Mn During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 917.67 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the outdoor furniture market in the US to register a CAGR of almost 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems BV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Outdoor Furniture Market in the US is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Outdoor Furniture and Accessories
  • Outdoor Grills and Accessories
  • Patio Heating Products
  • End-user
  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Distribution Channel
  • Offline
  • Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43533

Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the outdoor furniture market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems BV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Outdoor Furniture Market in US size
  • Outdoor Furniture Market in US trends
  • Outdoor Furniture Market in US industry analysis

The increasing availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, long replacement cycles may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the outdoor furniture market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Wooden Furniture Market - Global wooden furniture market is segmented by application (home and office) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bedroom Furniture Market - Global bedroom furniture market is segmented by product (BBLH, wardrobes, mattresses and supporters, chests and chest of drawers, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor furniture market growth in the US during the next five years
  • Estimation of the outdoor furniture market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the outdoor furniture market in the US
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the outdoor furniture market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
  • Barbeques Galore
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • Brown Jordan Inc.
  • Century Furniture LLC
  • Herman Miller Inc.
  • Home Depot Product Authority LLC
  • Inter IKEA Systems BV
  • Lowe's Companies Inc.
  • Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/outdoor-furniture-market-in-US-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/outdoor-furnituremarket-v2

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-furniture-market-value-in-the-us-to-increase-by-over--900-mn-during-2021-2025--technavio-301328029.html

SOURCE Technavio

