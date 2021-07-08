Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Maneuver warfare in space: The strategic imperative for nuclear thermal propulsion

By Christopher Stone
C4ISR & Networks
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s aggressive military space strategy, which views space warfare as “rapid and destructive,” must prompt U.S. space leaders to rethink their approach to this growing threat. While defenses against Chinese ground-based anti-satellite missiles or on-orbit weapons may include such methods as proliferation of numerous small-satellite constellations or hardening of satellites themselves, speed and maneuverability will remain key war-fighting attributes. A safe, reliable and effective way to achieve these attributes is through the use of nuclear thermal propulsion for our space vehicles.

#Nuclear Propulsion#Space Technology#Space Science#Nuclear Energy#Space Warfare#Chinese#Asat#Pentagon
