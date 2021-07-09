Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

50 New Geocaches Being Released by MI DNR for Enthusiasts to Find

By Chris Monroe
Posted by 
US 103.1
US 103.1
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Geocaching is a really fun way to spend the afternoon. For those that are unfamiliar with geocaching, it is actually really simple. It is basically a treasure hunt using GPS technology. I've done this quite a bit in previous summers with my daughter. You never know what you'll find or the information you will learn while doing it. The hunt for the item itself is almost always more fun than the actual "treasure." Just getting out and searching is the fun part.

us103.com

Comments / 0

US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Geocaches#Gps#Mi Dnr#Geocaching Com#Trackable#Jay S Sporting Goods#Mid Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
US 103.1

Pictured Rocks Has Fire That Burns 6 Acres of Forest

Very sad to report a wildfire has hit Michigan's Upper Peninsula and unfortunately six acres of the Pictured Rocks National Forests has been burned to the ground. Needless to say, Pictured Rocks is one of Michigan's premiere vacation destinations for not just Michiganders, but also people from all over the United States and around the world. The breath taking views from Pictured Rocks and from Lake Superior looking back at the amazing sandstone are just incredible.
LifestylePosted by
US 103.1

Vacation at the Love Shack in Northern Michigan

Lookin' for a love getaway? Forget the Atlanta highway- take US 41 to a romantic, secluded Airbnb in Marquette that's called the love shack, baby. If you have a certain type of fantasy, this is your dream come true: a truly off-the-grid vacation experience. There is no electricity and cell phone service is unreliable at this one bedroom, half-bath tiny house on a 500' cliff overlooking Lake Superior. "The Love Shack" airbnb rents for $109/night.
Flint, MIPosted by
US 103.1

Sadly Some Local Restaurants Forced To Cut Business Hours

The staffing problem continues for area restaurants and bars. Without enough employees businesses have been forced to alter their hours of operation, close at least one day a week, or in one particular case close down for a week. This week Timothy's Pub in Flint has been closed to give...
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

How Did I Not Know About Michigan On Main In Frankenmuth?

Hello - why am I just now finding out about Michigan on Main Bar & Grill If you in Frankenmuth? If you are not familiar either, I will tell you what I know. Michigan on Main Bar & Grill is located inside of the Bavarian Inn. The unique spot prides itself on serving and using Michigan made and grown products. A focus on seasonality & local sourcing is one of their top priorities. This philosophy carries over to their beer selection as well, with the largest selection of Michigan craft beers in all of Michigan. German beers are also available, it is Frankenmuth after all.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

10 Amazing Boating Spots in Michigan for a Great Day on the Water

Boating is one of Michigan's greatest pastimes to enjoy in the summer. When it comes to getting out on the lake during the summer in Michigan, we don't have to search very far to find a great spot to go to. Just in our area along, I've had a great time boating with friends on Lake Fenton, Ponemah Lake, and Holloway Reservoir. Add to that all the other lakes I haven't been out on like Silver Lake, Lobdell Lake, and so many more.
LifestylePosted by
US 103.1

Eleven Unique Sites and Oddities to See in the Great Lakes State

Forget the everyday things in Michigan and check out some of these weird ones. Michigan is definitely home to an insane amount of things to do and see. The Mitten's great outdoors provide us with endless opportunities like camping, hunting, hiking, fishing, and so much more. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find a bunch of weird things to check out too.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
US 103.1

Ted Nugent Surprises Battle Creek Bar By Dropping By

Patrons at Barney's Bar in Bedford north of Battle Creek got a surprise when Michigan rock icon Ted Nugent stopped by. A photo of Ted's visit was shared on the Battle Creek-based Facebook group Carryout Club with the caption:. Thank you so much to Ted Nugent for supporting my grandma’s...
Traverse City, MIPosted by
US 103.1

Scary Scene As A Full Carnival Ride Breaks Down at Cherry Festival

Carnival riders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City were lucky to walk away with no injuries after one of the rides broke down. The Cherry Festival is in the process of wrapping up today, and festival organizers are breathing a sigh of relief after a nearly tragic accident happened. While carnival goers were enjoying a pendulum style ride on the midway, something started to go wrong. In the video above, you can see the moments that the platform holding the ride starts to collapse.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Does Every Michigander Really Own This State-Shaped Item?

I feel like just about every Michigander owns some type of state-shaped item whether it's a bumper sticker or a bottle opener. I don't actually own anything that's the shape of our great state but I do have a few items that have the mitten on it. Do you have anything in your house? If you can't think of anything, you might actually have this one and not even notice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy